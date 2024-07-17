ADVERTISEMENT

Muharram observed in Kalaburagi district

Published - July 17, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Shia Muslims observe Muharram with a procession in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Muslims belonging to the Shia sect observed the 10th day of Muharram on Wednesday in Kalaburagi with religious fervour to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was massacred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

The community members observed a fast for the eight days and performed other religious rituals. On the last day, a procession was taken out in different parts of the city as a ritual.

The Sunni sect of Muslims observes fast and indulges in prayers; they also took out colourful procession from different areas with Taziya — a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, made in numerous forms and types that culminated in the burial ground.

The Shia Muslims gathered at Allah Khane Zahira Irani masjid in the city, and carried out procession for ceremonial mourning that involves “maatham” or beating on their chests, and performing self-flagellation with sharp instruments to reflect their grief over the violent deaths of the imam and his family. The procession, which began from the masjid in Tarfile locality, culminated near the railway station.

Religious heads delivered lectures on the relevance of observing the rituals and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

