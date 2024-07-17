GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muharram observed in Kalaburagi district

Published - July 17, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Shia Muslims observe Muharram with a procession in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Shia Muslims observe Muharram with a procession in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Muslims belonging to the Shia sect observed the 10th day of Muharram on Wednesday in Kalaburagi with religious fervour to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was massacred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

The community members observed a fast for the eight days and performed other religious rituals. On the last day, a procession was taken out in different parts of the city as a ritual.

The Sunni sect of Muslims observes fast and indulges in prayers; they also took out colourful procession from different areas with Taziya — a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, made in numerous forms and types that culminated in the burial ground.

The Shia Muslims gathered at Allah Khane Zahira Irani masjid in the city, and carried out procession for ceremonial mourning that involves “maatham” or beating on their chests, and performing self-flagellation with sharp instruments to reflect their grief over the violent deaths of the imam and his family. The procession, which began from the masjid in Tarfile locality, culminated near the railway station.

Religious heads delivered lectures on the relevance of observing the rituals and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / islam / religion and belief / death / demonstration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.