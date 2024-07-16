Muharram observed by communities across north Karnataka

Muharram, the death anniversary of the grandsons of Prophet Mohammad in the war of Karbala in the 7th century, is being observed across the State. The Katal Raat, or the night of death and darkness, was observed on Tuesday night in most northern Karnataka districts.

The nine-day rituals include carrying the panja, an image of the Prophet’s family, the Alabi or Fakir Swami deities, around the village, praying to them, offering incense and other materials, singing sad songs of Karbala and dancing, mass lunches, dressing up children as fakirs, a procession with children posing as the martyrs Hassan and Hussein, and walking over hot coals.

Though most of the rituals are similar in most places, they are distinct in some villages. In several villages the deities are released into the river on the tenth night. But in villages like Kittur, they are kept throughout the year in a sacred platform built for them. In some places, they are placed outside a Dargah, or a temporary platform built for the purpose. But in some villages, they are placed in the temple of the Grama Devata or the village deity.

In Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts, the Muharram dances are elaborate rituals that go one throughout the night. They wear disguises of characters like Acholli-Beecholli. In Beelgi and Kerur, they take out a decorated Rath or car that is affixed with glowing torches. In Gokak falls, women sing songs while men dance through the city.

“Muharram is a festival that brings communities together. It is more of a cultural phenomenon than religious,” said Rahamat Tarikere, who has written extensively on Muharram and other syncretic traditions. He said that the rituals are held in several villages where there are no Muslim residents.

One such village is Bainakwadi near Chikkodi in Belagavi district that no muslims, no masjids or Dargahs. The Panja is set up in a corner of the Muruswami temple in the village. Murari Kurubet, the priest of the Mahadev temple performs pooja for the Panjas.

In several villages, the Muharram committee is headed by Hindus. Kareppa Kagi Kuruhinashetty over sees the mass lunch and procession in Kittur. He is aided by Nagappa Kurgund, Premnath Adivetti, Manjunath Asundi, Vinod Raval, Basavaraj Talwar and others. In Killa Torgal village near Ramdurg, the Bade Peera deities are set up in a platform outside the main circle. Muslims, Hindus and Jains join together to observe the rituals. In Bainakwadi , Mahantesh Desai, Jayaram Jadhav and Ajit Gawade carry the deities through the procession. The Hindu and Jain traders bear the cost of mass lunches.

A typical meal on Katal Raat and the next day includes Chonge and Maldi, curd rice and sharbat. In several towns, the trading community offers jaggery and water to those who walk in the procession. “This is in memory of several young people who died of thirst in Karbala,” Rahul Kate, Muharram committee secretary in Bainakwadi, said.

