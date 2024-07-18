ADVERTISEMENT

Muharram observed across districts of Kittur Karnataka

Published - July 18, 2024 04:31 am IST - HUBBALLI

In some of the villages in North Karnataka, where no Muslims reside, members of the Hindu community carried out rituals as part of Muharram

The Hindu Bureau

‘Panjas’ being carried in procession held to mark Muharram in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Processions in which ‘panjas’ were carried by members of the Muslim community and also by Hindus at some places were taken out in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag and Uttar Kannada districts on Wednesday as part of ‘Muharram’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muharram is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was killed in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The prophet’s son-in-law, Ali, and Ali’s elder son, Hassan, are also remembered during this period as having suffered and died for a righteous cause.

During the festival as part of which rituals are held for several days, “panjas” of Muharram are placed in small pandals at various places in the cities, towns and villages. With not much restrictions in place, large number of people participated in the processions taken out on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the ‘Irani Muslim’ community taking out a procession in Dharwad on Wednesday as part of Muharram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As has been seen in some of the villages in North Karnataka, where no Muslim family resides, members of Hindu community carried out rituals as part of Muharram. Many among the Hindus observe the festival by getting themselves painted in tiger stripes, visiting households and performing “huli kunita” as part of their “harake” (vow).  While many get their complete body painted resembling the tiger, those who follow the ritual in a symbolic manner just get one of their arms painted with tiger stripes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In some places including major towns and cities across the region, the ritual of carrying the ‘panjas’ over burning charcoal was also held with even children participating in them.

In Dharwad where members of Iran origin reside, hundreds of people gathered to witness the annual ‘Muharram’ procession. During the procession, some youths of the community punished themselves by beating their chests as part of a ritual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / festivals

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US