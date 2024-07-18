Muharram observed across districts of Kittur Karnataka

Processions in which ‘panjas’ were carried by members of the Muslim community and also by Hindus at some places were taken out in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag and Uttar Kannada districts on Wednesday as part of ‘Muharram’.

Muharram is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was killed in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The prophet’s son-in-law, Ali, and Ali’s elder son, Hassan, are also remembered during this period as having suffered and died for a righteous cause.

During the festival as part of which rituals are held for several days, “panjas” of Muharram are placed in small pandals at various places in the cities, towns and villages. With not much restrictions in place, large number of people participated in the processions taken out on Wednesday.

As has been seen in some of the villages in North Karnataka, where no Muslim family resides, members of Hindu community carried out rituals as part of Muharram. Many among the Hindus observe the festival by getting themselves painted in tiger stripes, visiting households and performing “huli kunita” as part of their “harake” (vow). While many get their complete body painted resembling the tiger, those who follow the ritual in a symbolic manner just get one of their arms painted with tiger stripes.

In some places including major towns and cities across the region, the ritual of carrying the ‘panjas’ over burning charcoal was also held with even children participating in them.

In Dharwad where members of Iran origin reside, hundreds of people gathered to witness the annual ‘Muharram’ procession. During the procession, some youths of the community punished themselves by beating their chests as part of a ritual.

