GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muharram observed across districts of Kittur Karnataka

In some of the villages in North Karnataka, where no Muslims reside, members of the Hindu community carried out rituals as part of Muharram

Published - July 18, 2024 04:31 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Panjas’ being carried in procession held to mark Muharram in Hubballi on Wednesday.

‘Panjas’ being carried in procession held to mark Muharram in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Processions in which ‘panjas’ were carried by members of the Muslim community and also by Hindus at some places were taken out in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag and Uttar Kannada districts on Wednesday as part of ‘Muharram’.

Muharram is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was killed in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The prophet’s son-in-law, Ali, and Ali’s elder son, Hassan, are also remembered during this period as having suffered and died for a righteous cause.

During the festival as part of which rituals are held for several days, “panjas” of Muharram are placed in small pandals at various places in the cities, towns and villages. With not much restrictions in place, large number of people participated in the processions taken out on Wednesday.

Members of the ‘Irani Muslim’ community taking out a procession in Dharwad on Wednesday as part of Muharram.

Members of the ‘Irani Muslim’ community taking out a procession in Dharwad on Wednesday as part of Muharram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As has been seen in some of the villages in North Karnataka, where no Muslim family resides, members of Hindu community carried out rituals as part of Muharram. Many among the Hindus observe the festival by getting themselves painted in tiger stripes, visiting households and performing “huli kunita” as part of their “harake” (vow).  While many get their complete body painted resembling the tiger, those who follow the ritual in a symbolic manner just get one of their arms painted with tiger stripes.

In some places including major towns and cities across the region, the ritual of carrying the ‘panjas’ over burning charcoal was also held with even children participating in them.

In Dharwad where members of Iran origin reside, hundreds of people gathered to witness the annual ‘Muharram’ procession. During the procession, some youths of the community punished themselves by beating their chests as part of a ritual.

Related Topics

Karnataka / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.