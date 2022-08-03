Muharram banned in some villages in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts

A day after Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati issued an order banning Muharram in a few villages in the district, Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan followed suit on Wednesday. Both the officers took the action based on the report of Superintendents of Police in their respective districts.

The SPs had, in their reports, listed out the villages with prevailing enmity among different groups of people and sought the banning of Muharram festivities observed between July 30 and August 10, for the purpose of maintaining law and order.

On Tuesday, Mr. Malapati banned the festivities at Mahanandikottam and Kannada Nagar Main Street off Talur Road in Gandhi Nagar police station limits, K. Sugur, Mudenur, Herehal and Nadanga villages in Siruguppa taluk, Tekkalakote, Halekote, Uppara Hosalli, Udagol, Araliganur in Tekkalakote police station limits, Sirigeri, Kuriganur, Talur and Karur villages in Sirigeri police station limits, Kolagallu village in Ballari Rural police station limits, and No. 15 Gonalu village in Kampli police station limits.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sravan banned the festivities in Hansi village in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk, Timmalapur in Hosapete taluk, Aigala Mallapur, Hirekumbalagunte and T. Kallalli villages in Hosapete taluk.