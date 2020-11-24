Mudukuthore temple to be embellished with four towers

The main Vimana too will be rebuilt, CM to lay the foundation stone on Wednesday

The historic Mallikarjunaswamy temple at Mudukuthore in T.Narsipura taluk of Mysuru district will be embellished with four new Rajagopuras or towers as per the reconstruction plan approved by the authorities.

The reconstruction will commence after the Panchalinga Darshana scheduled to be held from December 10th to 19th while the main day is December 14th, according to the temple management. The dates and years of the Panchalinga Darshana is based on astrological calculations as per the Hindu almanac and is not an annual event. The last Panchalinga Darshana was held in 2013 while sometimes there tends to be a gap of almost 12 years between two editions.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction work on Wednesday but the actual work will commence only after the Panchalinga Darshana being held after a gap of 7 years.

H.B. Natesh, Executive Officer, Sri Vaidyanatheshwara and Group of Temples, told The Hindu that the cost of the temple repair has been pegged at ₹16 crore against which the State Government has sanctioned ₹5 crore.

In addition, a grant of ₹6 crore for development works sanctioned during the 2013 Panchalinga Darshana had remained unutilized and hence it was decided to channelize this amount for temple reconstruction and redevelopment works, he added. The rest of the amount will accrue by way of donations from the devotees.

The major portion of the amount will be utilized for the construction of the Rajagopuras on the four sides. At present the temple whose origins are lost in the mist of time and has association with mythology, is rather plain with only the main Vimana or the tower at the entrance. But even this is in a dilapidated condition will be replaced.

Mr.Natesh said it will be rebuilt entirely of stone and the retaining walls surrounding the temple will also be reconstructed. The work on the four Rajagopuras is part of the long-term development plans. The Vimana and the Rajagopura will be designed by Rajashekar Hebbar of Udupi, he added.

Situated on the banks of the river Cauvery, Sri Mallikarjunaswamy and Brahmarambha temple is located atop a hillock and is 48 km from Mysuru and very close to Talakad. The origins of the temple is lost in the mist of time and is associated with mythology and Arjuna is said to have worshipped the deity here during the Mahabharatha period, as per the belief.

---------------------eom------------------