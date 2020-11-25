Mudukuthore temple reconstruction to be completed in 2 years

Mysuru

Funds no constraint for temple development works, says CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laid the foundation for the reconstruction of Sri Mallikarjunaswamy temple at Mudukuthore in T.Narsipura taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday and announced that funds will not be a constraint for completion of any temple-related project in the State.

The ancient temple at Mudukuthore is in a dilapidated state and hence a major reconstruction plan is in place and will be completed at a cost of ₹30 crore.

The cost of the first phase of the project including the temple entrance tower and the retaining wall, and improvements to the steps leading to the temple located atop a hillock, is pegged at ₹15 crore.

The cost of constructing the four rajagopuras and rebuilding the temple complex in stone at a cost of an additional ₹ 15 crore was supposed to be taken up in the subsequent phase.

However, Mr.Yediyurappa said that funds will not be a constraint and directed the architects and the Muzrai Department to complete the entire work as a single-phase project. “I have already released ₹5crore for the works and an additional ₹10 crore will be released within a week.’’

The Chief Minister said that the State government has released ₹136 crore for renovation of 136 temples across the State and he wished to ensure that all pending works are completed before the end of his tenure in 2 years’ time.

Meanwhile, the Muzrai Department officials said the actual work of the reconstruction will be taken up after the conclusion of the Panchalinga Darshana slated to be held from December 10 to 19. There will be no restriction on the devotees visiting the temple during the reconstruction phase though their entry may be restricted during certain crucial phase of the construction.

Source said the sanctum sanctorum will be retained as it is in its present condition and the deity will not be disturbed by relocation etc though the interiors will be embellished.

Situated on the banks of the Cauvery, Sri Mallikarjunaswamy and Brahmarambha temple is located atop a hillock and is 48 km from Mysuru and very close to Talakad. The origins of the temple is lost in the mist of time and Arjuna is said to have worshipped the deity here during the Mahabharatha period, as per the local belief.