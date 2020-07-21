Mudslip damages road nearYadgir railway bridge

YADGIR

21 July 2020 19:16 IST

The main road leading to Shahapur from Yadgir was damaged after a mudslip occurred close to the railway bridge near Yadgir. The road has caved in nearly five-six feet in depth and around 20 feet in length. There was also a 10-feet-long crack on the edge of the road.

The police diverted vehicles by putting up barricades near Subhas Chowk. They stopped vehicles passing through the old bus stand towards Shahapur and Shorpur. They also put up barricades near the crack on the road to stop motorcycles and other small vehicles from falling into it.

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal visited the spot and took up the issue with the officials of the Public Work Department. “I have told the officials to repair the damaged part immediately and ensure quality work,” he told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials suspected that heavy rain that lashed the city recently might have caused the mudslip.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Devdas Chavan has said that they have already reported the matter to the Deputy Commissioner. “We will start repair work immediately,” he added.