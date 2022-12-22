Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy gets Sahitya Akademi award

December 22, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The prize in the translation category has been given to Padmaraj Dandavati

The Hindu Bureau

Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy

Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy has won the Sahitya Akademi award for 2022 in the Kannada category for his work Bahutvada Bhaarata Mattu Bouddha Taatvikate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padmaraj Dandavati

The prize in the translation category has been given to Sita Ramayanada Sachitra Maru Kathana by Padmaraj Dandavati, brought to Kannada from the English original Sita: An illustrated retelling of Ramayana by Devdutt Pattanaik.

Awards were announced on Thursday for original works in 23 languages and 17 translations. The awards will be presented shortly in New Delhi, a release stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reacting to the award, Mr. Chinnaswamy told The Hindu, “The book is a collection of essays focusing on plurality and diversity of India, the challenges to them and Buddhist thought. I feel the thoughts expressed in the book are very relevant today. So I am very happy to be awarded for this work of mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Kannada

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US