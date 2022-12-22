  1. EPaper
Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy gets Sahitya Akademi award

The prize in the translation category has been given to Padmaraj Dandavati

December 22, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy has won the Sahitya Akademi award for 2022 in the Kannada category for his work Bahutvada Bhaarata Mattu Bouddha Taatvikate.

The prize in the translation category has been given to Sita Ramayanada Sachitra Maru Kathana by Padmaraj Dandavati, brought to Kannada from the English original Sita: An illustrated retelling of Ramayana by Devdutt Pattanaik.

Awards were announced on Thursday for original works in 23 languages and 17 translations. The awards will be presented shortly in New Delhi, a release stated.

Reacting to the award, Mr. Chinnaswamy told The Hindu, “The book is a collection of essays focusing on plurality and diversity of India, the challenges to them and Buddhist thought. I feel the thoughts expressed in the book are very relevant today. So I am very happy to be awarded for this work of mine.”

