ADVERTISEMENT

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy convicted in eight cheque dishonour cases

February 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Asked to pay ₹1.38 crore to complainant or face six months jail in each case

The Hindu Bureau

M.P. Kumaraswamy

A special court in Bengaluru has convicted M.P. Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA for Mudigere, in eight cases of cheque dishonour and sentenced him to pay a total amount of ₹1.23 crore to the complainant failing which the MLA will have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six months in each case.

Preeth J., judge of the special court of magistrate for trial of cases against MPs/MLAs, passed the order on the eight separate private complaints filed by H.R. Huvappa Gowda, a resident of Chikkamagaluru city in 2020.

The court did not accept the arguments made on behalf of the MLA that he never borrowed money from the complainant and the cheques were stolen and misused by the complainant. It was also argued on behalf of the MLA that the complainant was financially incapable of lending such a huge amount of money. However, the court refused to accept these claims as the MLA did not lend any evidence in support of such claims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Back in 2018

Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Gowda were known to each other for many years. Mr. Gowda had withdrawn three earlier complainants of cheque dishonour in 2018 after Mr. Kumaraswamy paid him some amount before he contested elections in 2018. It was the case of the complainant that Mr. Kumaraswamy later borrowed money and issued cheques, which were dishonoured for want of sufficient funds in the financial institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US