ADVERTISEMENT

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy quits BJP, blames C.T. Ravi for denial of ticket

April 13, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Hassan

For several months, M.P. Kumaraswamy had been facing dissidence within the party in Chikkamagaluru district. C.T. Ravi and MLC M.K. Pranesh are said to have opposed the ticket for Mr. Kumaraswamy

The Hindu Bureau

M.P. Kumaraswamy, MLA, Mudigere has been denied a ticket by the BJP for the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the BJP to party State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel. 

He took this decision after being denied the ticket to contest from Mudigere constituency in Chikkamagaluru district for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, which are scheduled on May 10.

The 3-time BJP MLA blamed BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi for being denied the ticket to contest from Mudigere.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“C.T. Ravi is in a powerful position. He is now national general secretary of the BJP. For personal reasons, he has opposed me,” M.P. Kumaraswamy told mediapersons.

The BJP has nominated Deepak Doddaiah from Mudigere in place of M.P. Kumaraswamy, who is a three-time MLA.

For several months, Mr. Kumaraswamy had been facing dissidence within the party in Chikkamagaluru district. Mr. Ravi and MLC M.K. Pranesh, among others, are said to have opposed the ticket for Mr. Kumaraswamy.

During the BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra on March 16, a group of people staged a protest in Mudigere opposing the ticket for Mr. Kumaraswamy. The protest forced former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to return from Mudigere without addressing the rally. Mr. Kumaraswamy had alleged that a few leaders within the party had been opposing him as he is a Dalit.

It is said that the differences within the party deepened after elections to the Legislative Council in December 2021. M.K. Pranesh defeated Gayathri Shanthe Gowda of the Congress, but with a thin margin. This led to allegations that Mr. Kumaraswamy had worked against the party in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US