Mudhols steal the show

District administration and ZP, among others, organise dog show in Vijayapura

District administration and ZP, among others, organise dog show in Vijayapura

Mudhol Hounds, bred by enthusiastic farmers, attracted the attention of animal lovers in a district-level dog show organised by the district administration in Vijayapura on Monday.

Nearly 200 dogs of 26 breeds participated. They included German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Labrador, Cane Corso, American Bully, Boxer, Cocker Spaniel, Lhapsa, Great Dane, Pomeranian and Pit Bull.

Member of Legislative Assembly Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who inaugurated the show, pointed out that several Central and State security agencies have inducted Mudhol dogs for their surveillance duties.

A farmer displays his dog at the dog show in Vijayapura. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Apart from the Indian army, the Central Excise and Customs, the Border Security Force and the Karnataka State Reserve Police are all using Mudhol hounds. Mudhols are sight hounds and can see minute movements from far away. We need to create awareness among farmers about scientific breeding techniques of this breed that is in great demand. It can be an alternative source of income for farmers,’’ he said.

Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of Police D. Anand Kumar, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Pranesh Jahagirdar and other officers were present.

The district administration, the zilla panchayat, the Police Department, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Karnataka State Association of Veterinarians organised the show.