Mudgal is base camp for parties fighting Maski bypolls

YADGIR

28 March 2021 22:41 IST

Both the BJP and the Congress have set up camp in the town for their leaders to prepare plans to win the byelections in Maski, just 15 km away

Mudgal town in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district has turned out to be the centre of attraction for political parties after the announcement of byelections for the Maski Assembly Constituency.

A fort town, Mudgal, which has connections to the Kakatiyas, the Vijayanagar Empire, the Bahmani Sultanate and the Devagiri Yadavas and has rich heritage, has seen many a battle between the Vijayanagar Kings and the Bahmani Sultans to capture the fort. It was an important outpost of the Kakatiya kingdom in the beginning of the 14th century and also an educational centre for students from various parts of the country in the11th century.

Now, after the declaration of the bypolls, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have set up camp in the town by making all arrangements for the stay of their respective leaders to prepare plans to win the byelections in Maski which is just 15 km away from Mudgal. Lingsugur Congress MLA D.S. Hoolageri and Hungund BJP MLA Doddanagowda Patil have allowed party activities in their bungalows and also converted them as houses for the stay of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, a farmhouse has been set up for the stay of KPCC working presidents Satish Jarkiholi and Eshwar Khandre and also for senior Congress leader and MLA Amaregowda Bayyapur.

“All arrangements for the stay of the leaders have been made. Leaders of both parties are expected to discuss the party strength and make strategies to win the byelections,” sources close to both parties have said.

There is no information about other leaders who may accompany Mr. Vijayendra.

As the Janata Dal(S) is not contesting the byelections, the BJP and the Congress have taken this bypolls as a prestigious fight and are considering one another seriously.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to arrive on Monday to take part in the filing of nomination papers by the Congress candidate Basanagouda Turvihal.

According to preliminary information, he will arrive by helicopter at a helipad set up near the bungalow of Mr. Hulageri.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah will go to Maski from Mudgal and participate in the filing of nomination papers,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, the reason why political parties have chosen Mudgal for their activities is that the town has good road connectivity to Lingsugur, Maski and Sindhanur towns.