Muddahanume Gowda, former IAS officer join BJP

Muddahanume Gowda joined the BJP in the presence of party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Former Tumakuru MP and Congress leader Muddahanume Gowda, former MP and actor Shashikumar, and retired IAS officer B.H. Anil Kumar joined the BJP on Thursday at a programme attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Mr. Gowda, who gave up his seat for JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda (who eventually lost) in the 2019 parliamentary election, has been a disgruntled Congress man since then. He chose to quit the Congress after he was not assured of the party ticket for the constituency of his choice in the 2023 elections. Mr. Anil Kumar is planning to contest from the Koratagere reserved constituency against Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara.

Mr. Bommai said, “The Congress has lost the support of the people as its number dwindled from 120 to 79, with several Ministers losing their seat.”