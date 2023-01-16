MUDA’s second foray with farmers as partners in development at Bommenahalli near Mysuru

January 16, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is set to make a second attempt to promote its 50:50 concept among farmers under which the latter will receive developed sites in exchange for their land.

The concept entails farmers transferring their land to the MUDA, which will not offer cash compensation but will develop the land into sites. Later, 50% of the land will be given to the farmers, who will be co-opted into the project as ‘’partners in development’.

The farmers, in turn, can sell the developed sites to anyone at market value, and entails no further cash compensation from the MUDA.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar and other officials interacted with local farmers at Bommenahalli, which is about 15 km from Mysuru, and Yelwal hobli on January 16. Mr. Somashekar said they explained the concept of 50:50 to the farmers. Mr. Somashekar said about 25 farmers have already given their consent, and the MUDA is set to acquire 100 acres of land from them.

The plan is to acquire 750 acres, but the MUDA will start site development work as soon as another 150 acres of land is acquired.

‘’We may need from 6 months to 1 year to complete the work, including preparing the plot and laying underground lines, after which it will be ready for sale,” said Mr. Somashekar. With respect to farmers who are yet to make a decision, the MUDA will explain the pros and cons of the project in an attempt to rope them in as ’partners in development’.

Mr. Somashekar said the concept is a win-win situation for both farmers and the MUDA. ‘’While MUDA need not pay any compensation in cash, the farmers will get developed sites for sale, the value of which will be more than what MUDA or any organisation can pay as compensation for land acquisition,” he explained.

MUDA can develop 18 sites of 30’ x 40’ dimension on one acre of land, of which 9 sites will be given to the landowning farmers while the remaining 9 will be sold by the MUDA to site aspirants.

But the concept failed to gain traction at Balahalli where it was introduced a few years ago. Not all farmers have title deeds and khatha in their names, and hence may not be eligible for any claim. A section of cultivators at Balahalli, who had refused to be a part of MUDA’s project, had also argued that while MUDA can wait for buyers, a cash-strapped farmer cannot wait indefinitely to find customers for the sites and would be forced to sell them to real estate sharks at throwaway prices.

All eyes are on the response of farmers in Bommenahalli to the proposal by MUDA.