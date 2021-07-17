MUDA’s ‘one-time measure’ civic works to benefit slew of layouts in Mysuru

Mysuru

17 July 2021 19:11 IST

Ministers Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj inspect some of the works

Civic amenities in scores of layouts of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are being shored up as a “one-time measure’’ with funding by the State government.

This will benefit thousands of residents living in the MUDA-developed areas which had not seen any maintenance and upkeep since the last two years owing to a technical issue arising from a government notification.

The State government in 2019 issued a circular as per which the responsibility of the MUDA was to develop layouts and did not entail maintenance which was the job of the local civic body. Hence the MUDA was hamstrung by the GO and was not authorised to release funds for routine maintenance of layouts. But not all MUDA-developed layouts have been transferred to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and infrastructure in some of these layouts began to wither in the absence of maintenance.

Advertising

Advertising

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said even among such layouts which have been transferred to the MCC, there were certain pending civic works. The MCC listed out the layouts and the works that need to be completed before it could approve the transfer and take over the responsibility for future maintenance of the localities.

As the prevailing orders did not permit MUDA to take up any maintenance works, it approached the government for an approval of various civic works as a “one-time measure’’ in the interest of the public living in such localities some of which were developed almost 20 years ago, said Mr. Rajeev.

The proposal was approved and the works initiated by MUDA. Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, who was in the city since the last two days, inspected a slew of works in progress besides going around the city again on Saturday. These have been taken up as part of the one-time measure at a cost of ₹377 crore, according to Mr. Rajeev.

The civic works include replacing drinking water pipes, replacing UGD pipes with higher diameter given the increase in population density, and repair of stormwater drains which have suffered wear-and-tear over 25 years.

Mr. Rajeev said most of the layouts including JP Nagar, Vasanthanagar, Alanahalli, Lalitadripura and Lalitadripura North, Vijayanagar 4th stage, Hebbal, Ambedkar Nagar, Dattagalli, and R.T.Nagar will benefit from the ongoing works.

Mr. Basavaraj and Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar who is also in charge of Mysuru district, inspected some of the works in progress at Sathgalli, Vasanthnagar, and Hanchya Sathgalli A Layout.

The local residents, who interacted with the Ministers, apprised them of the lacunae in the layouts and sought their intervention. Mr. Basavaraj said the works will help resolve most of the problems. He said an additional 90 MLD of water will be procured from Kabini river to overcome drinking water scarcity.