MUDA will have to pay ₹62 crore compensation for ‘land encroachment’ if alternative sites cannot be given: Karnataka CM

Published - July 04, 2024 09:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

‘Our land was taken away. Should I let go of 3.16 acres because I am the Chief Minister?’

The Hindu Bureau

As the Opposition BJP continued to attack the ruling Congress over alleged land scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a compensation of ₹62 crore for having “encroached” upon his family’s land would have to be paid by MUDA if it is wrong to allocate alternative sites.

The land measuring 3.16 acres belonging to his wife was encroached upon and converted into sites and sold by MUDA, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and demanded compensation of ₹62 crore, which is the market price of the land. “Our land was taken away. Should I let go of 3.16 acres because I am the Chief Minister?” he asked.

‘Raw deal’

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had got “a raw deal” from MUDA. “I got 14 sites in lieu of 3.16 acres. While one acre has 44,000 sq.ft., I only got 38,264 sq. ft.,” he said. MUDA has admitted that it had committed wrong by encroaching the land. “We should have got another 3.16 acres in a land-to-land deal,” Mr. Siddaramaiah argued.

He reiterated that the lands were allotted to his wife in 2021 when the BJP was in power. “Now, the same BJP is crying foul saying it was illegal,” he said. He said the BJP’s allegations allocations were politically motivated and not based on facts, adding that they had not demanded alternative land in a specific location.

50:50 rule was scrapped

Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government had, in fact, scrapped the 50:50 rule in October 2023, and demanded authorities pay him ₹62 crore in the form of compensation.

Meanwhile in Mysuru, activists under the banner of Mysore Grahakara Parishat have decided to meet the Governor and urge him to write to the Chief Minister recommending a CBI probe in the overall “scam” related to land issues in MUDA.

