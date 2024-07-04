GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA will have to pay ₹62 crore compensation for ‘land encroachment’ if alternative sites cannot be given: Karnataka CM

‘Our land was taken away. Should I let go of 3.16 acres because I am the Chief Minister?’

Published - July 04, 2024 09:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As the Opposition BJP continued to attack the ruling Congress over alleged land scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a compensation of ₹62 crore for having “encroached” upon his family’s land would have to be paid by MUDA if it is wrong to allocate alternative sites.

The land measuring 3.16 acres belonging to his wife was encroached upon and converted into sites and sold by MUDA, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, and demanded compensation of ₹62 crore, which is the market price of the land. “Our land was taken away. Should I let go of 3.16 acres because I am the Chief Minister?” he asked.

‘Raw deal’

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had got “a raw deal” from MUDA. “I got 14 sites in lieu of 3.16 acres. While one acre has 44,000 sq.ft., I only got 38,264 sq. ft.,” he said. MUDA has admitted that it had committed wrong by encroaching the land. “We should have got another 3.16 acres in a land-to-land deal,” Mr. Siddaramaiah argued.

He reiterated that the lands were allotted to his wife in 2021 when the BJP was in power. “Now, the same BJP is crying foul saying it was illegal,” he said. He said the BJP’s allegations allocations were politically motivated and not based on facts, adding that they had not demanded alternative land in a specific location.

50:50 rule was scrapped

Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government had, in fact, scrapped the 50:50 rule in October 2023, and demanded authorities pay him ₹62 crore in the form of compensation.

Meanwhile in Mysuru, activists under the banner of Mysore Grahakara Parishat have decided to meet the Governor and urge him to write to the Chief Minister recommending a CBI probe in the overall “scam” related to land issues in MUDA.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.