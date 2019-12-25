MUDA told to maintain street lights on ORR

Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, has directed Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to continue maintenance of street lights on the Outer Ring Road.

The maintenance had been a bone of contention with MUDA and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) refusing the bear the cost of power supply to the street lights.

The district administration had entrusted the responsibility of maintaining them to MUDA during the recent Dasara festivities.

Complaints

After complaints were heard about the disconnection of power supply to the Outer Ring Road after conclusion of Dasara festivities, the matter came up at a recent meeting Mr. Somanna had with officials of the district administration.

Mr. Sommanna told MUDA Commissioner Kantharaj that the agency cannot disconnect power supply to the Outer Ring Road under the pretext of funds shortage.

“The issue of reimbursing the payment will be sorted out with senior officials in Bengaluru. But, don’t disconnect power supply”, Mr. Somanna warned officials while complimenting the agency for properly maintaining the street lights during Dasara.