MUDA to hand over private layouts to jurisdictional CMCs and taluk panchayats

The private layouts handed over to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will be transferred to the jurisdictional city municipal councils (CMC) and taluk panchayats, according to MUDA chairman K. Mari Gowda.

Mr. Mari Gowda, who inspected MUDA layouts, Civic Amenities sites, and other properties earlier this week, told reporters on Friday that steps will be taken to transfer the private layouts that had been handed over to MUDA to the respective CMCs and taluk panchayats.

After addressing various issues about private layouts that had been raised during a recent Janaspandana programme in the city, Mr. Mari Gowda said all issues of the residents of private layouts will be addressed by bringing the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He regretted that the woes of the residents of private layouts had not been redressed either by the layout developers or the respective CMCs and Taluk Panchayats. In the coming days, the issues will be resolved in phases, he said while promising to hold a Janaspandana programme in MUDA premises shortly.

After leading a team of MUDA officials including Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar to Somanathnagar, R.T. Nagar, Siddaramaiah Extension, Aishwarya Nagar, SBM Layout, and the electric crematorium near Chamundi Hills on Friday, Mr. Mari Gowda told reporters that measures will be taken to build underground drainage and a septic tank in Somanathnagar.

He promised that a drain will be built to prevent the water overflowing from Kergalli lake to inconvenience the public.

He also assured that necessary steps will be taken to provide under ground drainage and drinking water facilities to Siddaramaiah Extension. Measures will also be taken to ensure that the compensation for acquisition of land for development of R.T. Nagar layout reaches the genuine owners.

Referring to the complaint received at a recent Janaspandana programme that residents of 36 houses in SBM Layout did not have a road to their area, Mr. Mari Gowda said the officials had been directed to issue a notice to the owner who was raising a compound wall and facilitate the construction of a road to the houses of the aggrieved residents.

Based on a suggestion from Krishnaraja assembly constituency MLA Srivatsa, MUDA chairman directed the authorities to remove the hurdles in the construction of an underground drainage in Aishwarya Layout.