MUDA to focus on drinking water, group housing, layout development projects

Mysuru

20 March 2021 19:06 IST

Its budget for 2021-22 has a surplus of ₹385.74 crore

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) proposes a comprehensive drinking water project to cater to the future requirements of the city, take up group housing and joint development of residential layouts with landowners, and kickstart the Peripheral Ring Road development with the involvement of RITES.

These are some of the salient projects announced in the MUDA budget for 2021-22 which envisages an income of ₹1,468.85 crore and an expenditure of ₹1,083.11 crore, leaving it with a surplus of ₹385.74 crore.

The MUDA budget was presented by Commissioner D.B. Natesh here on Saturday. The drinking water project is expected to cater to the requirements of R.T.Nagar, Vijayanagar 4th stage and private layouts surrounding it, Devanur 3rd stage and surrounding areas, Ambedkar Nagar A and B block, Sathgalli 2nd stage and surrounding areas, Vasanth Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Shanthaveri Gopalgowda Nagar and surrounding areas.

The new schemes will be taken up by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board and will meet the requirements of the projected population for the next 30 years. The MUDA has earmarked ₹25 crore for the Haleunduwadi drinking water scheme to be taken up by the KUWSDB and ₹30 crore to shore up the capacity of the Bidargudu-Kabini drinking water scheme.

While the group housing and joint development of residential layouts is a concept that has been announced in the past, the PRR gets an official stamp with the allocation of ₹100 lakh towards the preparation of a feasibility report and a DPR by RITES.

The MUDA proposes to construct high-rise apartments at Vijayanagar 4th stage, Dattagalli 2nd stage and Gokulam 3rd stage. In all, 1,144 housing units will come up in these apartments at a cost of ₹372.36 crore against which the allocation is ₹100 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

The MUDA will also take up a housing scheme for the benefit of migrant workers employed in the industrial areas of Mysuru and who live in temporary sheds. The proposal is to construct housing units of 350 sq ft to 500 sq ft with the involvement and contribution of the Department of Labour, and MUDA has earmarked ₹5 crore for it.

The joint development of residential areas in partnership with the landowners is a idea which is floating since almost a decade but the budget has earmarked ₹15 crore for it. MUDA has received approval for joint development of plots from the landowners in Udbur-Daripura, Bommenahalli, Devagalli-Mulluru and Vajamangala. The allocation is ₹50 crore.

The MUDA has received clearance for joint development of plots on a swathe of 145 acres of land at Udbur-Daripura for the development of 2,500 plots, 160 acres in Bommenhalli where 2,800 plots can be developed, 78 acres in Devgalli-Mulluru where 1400 plots can be developed and 132 acres in Vajamangala where 2,376 plots can be developed.

Mr. Natesh said the PPR for Mysuru was included in the Mysuru Master Plan 2031 and entails a length of 87.17 km and will facilitate the growth of Mysuru and would cater to its long-term requirements. Besides this, 14 important roads in the city will be developed at a cost of ₹24 crore.

The budget plans to revive and restore some of the water bodies in and around Mysuru and it includes Bogadi lake, Devanur lake, Kergalli lake, Ayyajayyanahundi lake, Balahalli lake and Sathalli lake on survey number 106. This is in addition to other minor water bodies in the region and the MUDA has earmarked ₹4 crore for the purpose in the new financial year against the projected expenditure of ₹12.74 crore.