MUDA to construct 1,960 flats on the lines of BDA

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will construct 1,960 flats at a cost of ₹452.60 crore on the lines of BDA apartments in Bengaluru.

The MUDA members have given their consent for the project which now requires a formal clearance from the State government. MUDA Chairperson H.V.Rajeev told media persons on Saturday that the 1,960 units will comprise 1,008 1-BHK apartments and 952 2-BHK units which will be constructed in Vijayanagar 4th stage, Dattagalli Ist stage (on the High Tension Double Road close to Sri Ramakrishna Statue Circle) and Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Nagar in Satgalli B zone. While the 1-BHK units will cost around ₹14.83 lakh, the 2-BHK units will cost between ₹29.94 lakh and ₹33.80 lakh.

In reply to a question he said as such a project is being taken up for the first time, the seniority of the existing site applicants will not be considered and people will have to apply afresh. “The seniority of apartment aspirants will be maintained separately from those who apply for the new project as not all may be keen on buying or living in flats’’, said Mr. Rajeev. Though priority will be to those living or residing in Mysuru, the rules governing the distribution and allocation will be similar to what is being followed by the BDA and will be drafted after due consultations, he added.

The registration fee for 1-BHK units will be ₹1,000, ₹2,500 for units measuring upto 50 sq metres and ₹5,000 for units more than 50 sq metres.

An online demand survey will be conducted in due course through Indian Housing Federation for the group housing project, said Mr. Rajeev. With regard to the quality of construction, he said it will be superior to the privately built apartments and the MUDA will enter into an MoU with various suppliers to ensure that the quality was not compromised. The timeline for completion of the project is within one year from the date of securing government approval. The project will also give a fillip to the affordable housing concept.

The MUDA’s vertical growth concept was in the pipeline since many years as the city’s horizontal sprawl is considered to be unviable with conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. Besides, the distance to commute to and from the city will entail other issues. Also, the MUDA was finding it difficult to develop and allot sites given the land crunch and hence the decision to promote multi-storeyed apartments. In connection with this, the MUDA members and officials had paid a visit to a few apartment units constructed by the BDA in Bengaluru last year.

Drinking water

The MUDA has also decided to augment the drinking water supply to the city by ramping up the capacity of the existing system at Bidargodu. At present, only 60 MLD of water was being supplied from Kabini through the Bidargodu project and the MUDA has decided to harness its installed capacity of 180 MLD at a cost of ₹145 crore. It will be executed by the KUWSDB for which the MUDA has decided to release ₹70 crore in the first instalment.