MUDA to build underpasses across ORR at various junctions

December 28, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will take up construction of road underpass and flyovers at different intersections along the Outer Ring Road.

These junctions of residential link roads bisecting ORR are not only creating traffic bottlenecks but are also accident-prone zones and hence MUDA plans to redress the issue through intervention.

The newly appointed MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the proposed sites where the underpass or flyovers are proposed and said that it was imperative given the increasing traffic density along the ORR.

Mr. Somashekar said that underpasses are planned at Vijayanagar 4 th stage-ORR junction and JP Nagar-ORR junction. Similarly, flyovers have been proposed at Manipal Hospital-ORR junction and Bogadi Road-ORR junction while a ‘’magic box’’ will be proposed at Dattagalli-ORR junction.

Underpasses have been proposed at H.D. Kote Road-ORR junction also which is hazardous for motorists given the traffic density and absence of signals.

‘’The projects will cost around ₹100 crore and the MUDA will make provisions for it in the coming budget which will be tabled in a few months time’’, said Mr. Somashekar.

However, the MUDA is toying with the idea of experimenting with prefabricated concrete box culverts also called ‘’magic box’’ at the Dattagalli 3 rd stage-ORR junction. The site has been identified as a hazardous zone as the ORR takes a sharp 90 degree turn at the point where the double road ends.

Incidentally, the concept of ‘’magic box’’ was experimented in Bengaluru more than 10 years ago and disbanded as it only added to the chaos.

However, Mr. Somashekar expressed confidence that it will work given the traffic density of Mysuru and said the technical design will be outsourced but MUDA will implement it.

The MUDA has built a complex near the zoo and there are plans to rent it to the Central government as a Passport Seva Kendra is being proposed. Mr. Simha has already interacted with the ministry concerned at the Centre. The PSK is likely to be approved for Mysuru and the MUDA building will house the PSK, said Mr. Somashekar.

The MUDA Chairman said the proposed group housing scheme has received administrative approval but the DPR has hit technical hurdles. ‘’We had proposed G+13 storeyed structures but they were rejected in the absence of the required road width but for the DPR for the project at Bogadi.’

Hence the MUDA will get the Bogadi project approved and implement it. About 800 flats will come up under the group housing scheme at Bogadi, he added. Senior officials and engineers of the MUDA were present.