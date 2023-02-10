MUDA to allot 188 sites to achievers in Devanur 3rd Stage in Mysuru

February 10, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - MYSURU

After a gap of nearly two decades, the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is allotting stray sites to achievers under a special category, and the application forms will be distributed from February 13.

The achievers in various fields belonging to the State (residents of Karnataka for at least 10 years) are eligible to apply for the sites, which have been identified at Devanur 3rd stage. In total, 188 sites in the dimensions of 20 x 30 feet, 30 x 40 feet, 40 x 60 feet and 50 x 80 feet will be allotted to eligible persons who will be selected by a screening committee.

The application forms will be issued in 33 branches of Bank of Baroda in all the district headquarters of Karnataka from February 13.

Giving details at a media conference in Mysuru on February 10, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar said 15% stray sites will be allotted only in Devanur 3rd stage. The last date for submitting applications is February 28. “There won’t be any delay in allotment as the applications will be screened after the last date,” he said.

MUDA has reserved 5% of the sites for those who have excelled nationally and internationally in sports, while another 5% of sites are for those who have won recognition nationally and internationally in the arena of science, arts, literature, medicine and public administration. Two percent of sites each have been reserved for ex-servicemen and their family members, and the soldiers who are the residents of urban development authorities for not less than 10 years. One percent of the sites have been reserved for dependants of State government employees who passed away while in service.

Mr. Somashekar said the site cost has been fixed at a far lesser price than the developed cost or market cost since the MUDA wanted to honour achievers. “It’s a kind of a gift from the MUDA to the achievers,” he added.

The cost for a 20 x 30 feet site has been fixed at ₹5.23 lakh and that of a 30 x 40 feet site at ₹10.46 lakh. The cost of a 40 x 60 feet site is ₹20.92 lakh whereas that of a 50 x 80 feet site is ₹34.86 lakh.

“After the allotment, the allottee has to construct the house in three years. Otherwise, the site will be taken back,” he said, adding that the applicants have to deposit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the sites of their choice (based on the site dimension) at the time of submitting the application.

Those who have excelled in the fields of fine arts, sculpture, music, dance, theatre and cinema can also apply.

Conditions for applying for sites include neither the applicant nor their family members must have got a site or house from any urban development authority in Karnataka, and they should not have a house. Also, the applicants should not own a site in a private layout or in a housing society.

MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar was present at the media briefing.