MUDA to act as per law on letter by Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi surrendering sites, says Commissioner

Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) A.N. Raghunandan said the Authority will act as per the provisions of the law on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi’s decision to surrender the 14 compensatory sites allotted to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters on October 1, 2024, Mr. Raghunandan confirmed receipt of Ms. Parvathi’s letter from her son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who reached his office on Tuesday morning and handed over a one-page letter on her decision to voluntarily surrender the 14 sites.

He said the MUDA would consider the letter and act as per the procedures laid out on the relevant Act on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal opinion to be obtained

When asked if MUDA was permitted under law to take back the sites when an investigation on the irregularities in the matter was underway, Mr. Raghunandan said he will act on the procedure for taking back possession of the sites after obtaining a legal opinion in view of the ongoing probe.

To another question, the MUDA Commissioner said there was no timeline for acting on Ms. Parvathi’s letter.

MUDA to cooperate with Lokayukta

Meanwhile, Mr. Raghunandan said the Lokayukta police, which has registered an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others in the alleged MUDA scam, had written a letter to the MUDA seeking its co-operation in the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Lokayukta police, who had also spoken to MUDA officials, had sought information and the MUDA would provide them whatever documents they seek.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police, which conducted a spot inspection of the land gifted to Ms. Parvathi by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy in Survey number 464 in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru, had requested MUDA to spare the services of Special Land Acquisition Officer, Town Planning members and surveyers during the exercise.

It may be mentioned here that MUDA had allotted 14 sites to Ms. Parvathi in 2021 in lieu of 3 acres and 16 guntas of land on Survey number 464 belonging to her in Kesare. that had been used for developing a layout without completing the acquisition formalities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.