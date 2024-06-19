MUDA threatens to cancel lease of unutilised CA sites

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K. Mari Gowda has threatened to cancel the lease of Civic Amenities (CA) sites that have remained unutilised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mari Gowda, who concluded his two-day inspection of MUDA layouts and CA sites in Mysuru on Wednesday, cited the example of a Trust that had failed to take up any activity on a plot of land measuring 10 acres and 26 guntas in Gokulam even years after taking it on lease. Similarly, he said another Trust, which had taken a CA site on lease in Siddhartha Nagar, had not taken up any work on the plot.

Pointing out that the plots of land belonging to MUDA, which was worth several crores of rupees, had been taken on lease for a period ranging from 30 to 90 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA will bring the matter to the notice of the government, cancel the lease agreement, and take possession of the land without succumbing to pressure from any quarters, he said.

A team of senior officials of MUDA, including Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, accompanied the MUDA chairman during his inspection of MUDA layouts, CA sites, and its properties in Siddhartha Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Ramanahalli, Kalasiddanahundi, Bannimantap, Belavatha, and Shyadanahalli among other places on Wednesday.

Mr. Mari Gowda said he will discuss with the officials of Ramanahalli Town Panchayat and State Slum Clearance Board and find a solution to the under ground drainage problem faced by residents of Bharath Nagar. He also came up with a proposal to demolish the CITB choultry spread across one acre and 17 guntas of land in Siddhartha Nagar and construct a well-equipped marriage choultry at a cost of ₹5 crore. The proposed choultry in Siddhartha Nagar will also have shops on its boundary so that they can be rented out and become a source of income to MUDA, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Ramanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru has an underground drainage system, it lacked a septic tank. Hence, the construction of a septic tank will be taken up at a cost of ₹1.7 crore, he said.

While efforts will be made to develop the Kalisiddanahundi, Mr. Mari Gowda assured to draw Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s attention to the need for grants to Valmiki Samudaya Bhavan.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Mari Gowda, accompanied by senior officials of MUDA, began his two-day inspection of MUDA layouts and CA sites on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.