MUDA starts examining records after pages go missing from ledgers

Six teams to study site allotments indifferent layouts

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has begun a special drive to examine its records after pages were found missing from some of its ledgers during the computerisation process.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that six teams - five of which were headed by a special tahsildar and one by an assistant commissioner - will be examining the records pertaining to allotment of sites in different residential layouts in the city.

The teams comprising case workers, supervisors, data entry operators and D group employees will check the available records and compare them with the details in the archives to authenticate the beneficiaries.

The elaborate exercise was taken up after several pages pertaining to allotment of more than 500 sites by MUDA were reportedly missing from the ledgers. As part of the digitisation process, the records were being catalogued, indexed and scanned.

During the special drive held on April 23 and 24, the MUDA officials also found more than 200 abnormal records and have begun probing the matter.

Sources did not rule out the possibility of deliberate tampering with the MUDA records to allot sites to persons other than beneficiaries. The involvement of MUDA staff in the tampering has also not been ruled out.

Mr. Rajeev said MUDA will consider seeking an inquiry from a state agency after the examination of the records currently underway is completed.

During examination it was also found the details of sites allotted in a particular layout were found entered in the ledgers of a either a different layout, ledgers of auctioned site or ledgers of sites allotted to landlosers.