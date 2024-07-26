ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA gave sites to JD(S) leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, G.T. Deve Gowda, S. R. Mahesh, BJP MLC H. Vishwanath, says Karnataka Urban Development Minister

Updated - July 26, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 04:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

Earlier this week, JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh had denied allegations by the Congress that JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of a MUDA site

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh shared a list of beneficiaries of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites, in Bengaluru on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To counter allegations by the opposition BJP and JD(S) of irregularities in allotment of sites to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh released a list of beneficiaries that included Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) MLAs S. R. Mahesh and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, and BJP MLC H. Vishwanath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MUDA allotted alternative sites in various locations and layouts in Mysuru to JD(S), BJP and Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

Here is how Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained allotment of 14 alternative sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi

Sitting beside the Chief Minister, Mr. Suresh told reporters that the MUDA allotted an alternative site of 21,000 sq.ft. to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. Not satisfied, Mr. Kumaraswamy submitted another application seeking allotment of additional land by the MUDA, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of days ago, JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh denied allegations by the Congress that Mr. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of a MUDA site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Byrathi Suresh said JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda had been given two plots totalling 3.25 acres while former Minister and BJP MLC H. Vishwanath had been allotted 0.5 acres. Former Minister S. R. Mahesh had been allotted close to three acres by the MUDA, Mr. Suresh said.

MUDA ‘scam’: JD(S) MLA warns of legal action for false accusations

A document released to the media by the Minister reveals that the MUDA allotted sites to ‘JSS, BGS, U. N. Shekar, Gangaraju, J. Shivakumar and J. Mahadevaswamy’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will submit all documents on allotment of sites to various persons to a one-man judicial commission, headed by former judge of the Karnataka High Court P. N. Desai, to look into alleged irregularities in the allocation of sites by the MUDA,” the Minister said. 

The commission is expected to probe allotment of sites between 2006 and 2024, and submit its report to the government within six months.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) staged a protest in both houses of the legislature during the monsoon session demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA. They also submitted a petition to the Governor seeking a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam and resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BJP claimed that the alleged MUDA scam runs into more than ₹3,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related stories

I have no blot in 40-year political career: Siddaramaiah
Stormy monsoon session ends a day ahead of schedule amid dharna by Opposition over MUDA row
Karnataka government will release list of MUDA sites, expose scams of BJP: D.K. Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah has given wrong information to Assembly, says V. Sunil Kumar
Farmers’ body seeks judicial probe by sitting High Court judge into MUDA scam
MUDA site allotment: HDK questions denotification process
MUDA ‘scam’: JD(S) MLA warns of legal action for false accusations
Vishwanath clarifies on allotment of alternative MUDA site
Former MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev says allotment of sites under 50:50 ratio scheme to land losers in Mysuru was aimed at preventing loss to the authority
MUDA Chairman and Congress MLAs defend allotment of developed land to CM’s wife
MUDA will have to pay ₹62 crore compensation for ‘land encroachment’ if alternative sites cannot be given: Karnataka CM
Sites allotted by MUDA kept under suspension: CM
Complaints of irregularities in MUDA: Govt. orders probe, senior officials including Commissioner to be transferred

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US