To counter allegations by the opposition BJP and JD(S) of irregularities in allotment of sites to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh released a list of beneficiaries that included Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) MLAs S. R. Mahesh and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, and BJP MLC H. Vishwanath.

The MUDA allotted alternative sites in various locations and layouts in Mysuru to JD(S), BJP and Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

Sitting beside the Chief Minister, Mr. Suresh told reporters that the MUDA allotted an alternative site of 21,000 sq.ft. to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. Not satisfied, Mr. Kumaraswamy submitted another application seeking allotment of additional land by the MUDA, he said.

A couple of days ago, JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh denied allegations by the Congress that Mr. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of a MUDA site.

Byrathi Suresh said JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda had been given two plots totalling 3.25 acres while former Minister and BJP MLC H. Vishwanath had been allotted 0.5 acres. Former Minister S. R. Mahesh had been allotted close to three acres by the MUDA, Mr. Suresh said.

A document released to the media by the Minister reveals that the MUDA allotted sites to ‘JSS, BGS, U. N. Shekar, Gangaraju, J. Shivakumar and J. Mahadevaswamy’.

“We will submit all documents on allotment of sites to various persons to a one-man judicial commission, headed by former judge of the Karnataka High Court P. N. Desai, to look into alleged irregularities in the allocation of sites by the MUDA,” the Minister said.

The commission is expected to probe allotment of sites between 2006 and 2024, and submit its report to the government within six months.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) staged a protest in both houses of the legislature during the monsoon session demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA. They also submitted a petition to the Governor seeking a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam and resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BJP claimed that the alleged MUDA scam runs into more than ₹3,000 crore.