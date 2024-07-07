MUDA site distribution: Bommai demands CBI probe into alleged scam

Basavaraj Bommai, MP and BJP leader, has demanded a CBI probe or a judicial investigation into the alleged scam in the distribution of MUDA sites in Mysuru.

The investigative agencies in the State will not be able to do justice in the case as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is involved in it, Mr. Bommai said in Gadag on Sunday.

“We are not happy with any of the State government agencies taking up a probe in the case. We want an investigation by the CBI or under the supervision of a judge,” he told reporters.

“The CM has claimed that there have been no irregularities in MUDA. If so, an independent agency like CBI should be allowed probe into the allegations. He has also claimed that successive governments have been allotting lands to several beneficiaries and therefore there were no irregularities. If that is the case, what stops the State government to hand over the probe to CBI,” he asked.

Dengue outbreak

Mr. Bommai criticised the State government for “failing to control the dengue outbreak”. The Congress government and officials have been oblivious to the rise of the fever, though it started spreading one and a half months ago. They should have taken precautionary measures to stop the spread, but they did not.

Dengue is a disease caused by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water following rains. The government should have undertaken awareness campaigns and fumigation, which it did not. Instead, the government is trying to downplay the severity of the outbreak by categorizing dengue cases under differently and reducing the number of tests conducted. Officially, the government reports 7,000 cases, but the actual number is twice that. What is more, many deaths are not being reported, he said.

There needs to be testing, medication, and treatment. But many district hospitals lack the necessary facilities, and taluk-level hospitals are even worse. The State government has completely failed to tackle the dengue fever outbreak, resulting in significant loss of life. The government must constitute a task force committee to address the dengue crisis immediately, he said.

Mr. Bommai called on the government to increase testing, supply medicines and vaccines more widely, and ensure free testing and treatment for the poor.