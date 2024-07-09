ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA site allocation: Yaduveer Wadiyar seeks CBI probe

Published - July 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, on Tuesday demanded that the investigation into the allegations of irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA should be handed over to CBI as the matter needs a fair and impartial inquiry.

“The allegations are serious in nature. They need to be impartially probed and therefore an inquiry by the CBI should be ordered,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Mr. Wadiyar said its unfortunate that MUDA, which was constituted with a good purpose for providing housing to the people of Mysuru by forming layouts, has been facing the serious charges.

On the suggestions for reconstitution of the MUDA board, he said the positions in the need be reviewed and he would stress on the matter being the MP.

