GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA site allocation: Yaduveer Wadiyar seeks CBI probe

Published - July 09, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, on Tuesday demanded that the investigation into the allegations of irregularities in allotment of sites by MUDA should be handed over to CBI as the matter needs a fair and impartial inquiry.

“The allegations are serious in nature. They need to be impartially probed and therefore an inquiry by the CBI should be ordered,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Mr. Wadiyar said its unfortunate that MUDA, which was constituted with a good purpose for providing housing to the people of Mysuru by forming layouts, has been facing the serious charges.

On the suggestions for reconstitution of the MUDA board, he said the positions in the need be reviewed and he would stress on the matter being the MP.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.