MUDA scam: Yaduveer calls for CM’s resignation

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation in the wake of the “black mark” on him over the alleged MUDA scam.

Mr. Wadiyar told a private television channel that the return of the 14 MUDA sites allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was an “admission of guilt”. Even though the sites had been returned, an inquiry should be conducted on the circumstances under which the sites valued at several times the cost of the original had been allotted to Ms. Parvathi under 50:50 ratio scheme. The probe should uncover Mr Siddaramaiah’s influence, if any, in the allotment, he said.

Mr. Yaduveer also referred to the alleged misappropriation of funds in Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and said it was only appropriate for Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign as Chief Minister as the two scams had cast a “black mark” on his administration. “He has misused his position. So, he should resign,” Mr. Yaduveer said.

When his attention was drawn to the emotional statement issued by Ms. Parvathi against dragging womenfolk of political families into political battles, Mr. Yaduveer said an inquiry has to be conducted when anybody commits a wrong, whether it is a man or a woman. Justice has to be ensured in society, he said.

“MUDA had been established to create layouts and distribute sites to the general public. “But unfortunately, only one section of people is profiting from MUDA,” he lamented, before demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

Moral responsibility

Meanwhile, BJP leaders N. Mahesh and T.S. Srivatsa too have urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign as Chief Minister owning moral responsibility.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Mahesh, a former Minister and presently BJP State Vice President, and Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa said the MUDA scam will not end with the return of 14 plots by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife.

When the plots were allotted to her, Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah was the MLA representing Varuna Assembly constituency and he attended the MUDA board meetings.

Soon after the scam came to light, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh came to Mysuru and took away several crucial documents. This was part of the efforts to cover up the role of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s family in the scam, alleged Mr. Srivatsa.

Both Mr. Mahesh and Mr. Srivatsa sought action against whoever was involved in the MUDA scam irrespective of their party affiliation.