MUDA ‘scam’: With Governor seeking additional details, tomorrow’s Cabinet meet likely to take a stand

Amid the Opposition increasing pressure on the Karnataka government over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is learnt to have sought additional details about the allegations from the government. The State Cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Thursday is expected to discuss the issue in detail and take a stand on it.

Letter from Governor

Government sources confirmed the receipt of the letter from the Governor’s office at the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms addressed to the Chief Secretary again, seeking complete details about the alleged irregularities in MUDA. Last week, the government sent a report to the Governor, and government sources said Mr. Gehlot had again sought details. “The multiple communications have been going on back and forth,” a senior Minister told The Hindu.

While the government is in receipt of the letter, speculation is rife in the government circles over the possibility of the Governor sanctioning prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A senior Cabinet Minister confirmed the development to The Hindu and said that the Cabinet is likely to discuss and take a stand against the possible move of the Governor. “We may respond to the Governor’s communication with the Cabinet decision,” he said.

Inquiry report

The Minister reasoned that the Governor may sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister only if there was an inquiry report by any investigation agency. “In this case, we fear that the Governor is likely to act on a private complaint without any basic inquiry or investigation. The inquiry by the retired High Court judge has been ordered already,” he said.

While the State government set up a one-man commission of inquiry under retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai to investigate the matter, the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) clashed with the ruling party in the recently concluded monsoon session of the legislature after being denied an opportunity for discussion on the MUDA issue. The inquiry by the commission was cited as the reason for not allowing the discussion in both Houses of the legislature. Opposition leaders had also met the Governor to complain against the government. Social activist T.J. Abraham has also complained to the Governor in this matter while another complaint has been made with the Lokayukta by BJP leader N.R. Ramesh.

Another government source, aware of the developments, exuded confidence that the Governor may not provide sanction as the decision may not be legally sound.

Amendments to Act

“Importantly, amendments brought to the Prevention of Corruption Act provides power for sanction to those decisions taken while in power. In the MUDA case, the Chief Minister was not even in power. Also, who has to ascertain the genuineness of documents cited in the complaint? The Governor may have to refer the case to the Lokayukta police to probe it. The decision on providing sanction could be based on the Lokayukta inquiry report,” said the source.

On the Cabinet taking up the issue for discussion, the source said that since the Governor has asked the government to explain, the Cabinet that represents the government will likely discuss it.

