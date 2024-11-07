MUDA ‘scam’: Sites allotted under 50:50 scheme need to be taken back, demands MLA

Congress MLA for Chamaraja K. Harish Gowda on Thursday demanded that the sites allotted under the controversial 50:50 ratio scheme by the MUDA should be cancelled and taken over the authority.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the crucial meeting of the MUDA comprising legislators and members, here, the MLA, while referring to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme, categorically said that all sites distributed under the 50:50 scheme and also the incentive sites have to be confiscated. “I had made the same demand during the MUDA meeting held on January 16 this year based on the public complaints I received over the alleged irregularities. Even today, I am sticking to my demand that the sites have to be taken back,” he replied.

In view of the allegations over illegal allotment of sites and the same being investigated by the Judicial Commission headed by the retired High Court Judge, P.N. Desai, the allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme needs to be examined thoroughly, the MLA opined.

Unfortunately, Mr. Gowda said, the resolution passed during the January 16 MUDA meeting was not ratified, and the illegal allotment of sites was done despite the objections raised by him at the meeting. “When I raised the matter at the January 16 meeting, I was backed by a few MLAs who were present in the meeting. There are audio and video recordings of the statements I made at the meeting. Since the alleged MUDA scam has become a national issue, it is better the sites are taken back and investigations are done,” he stated.

Referring to the surrendering of 14 MUDA sites by the Chief Minister’s wife, Mr. Gowda said the illegal allottees should also voluntarily return the sites to MUDA as done by the Chief Minister’s wife.

He accused the Opposition of falsely blaming the Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam just to defame him. The Chief Minister has already appeared before the Lokayukta Police which is investigating the matter.

The MLA denied that he was a beneficiary of the sites allotted under the 50:50 scheme. “I have neither taken any MUDA site under the scheme nor had any influence for allotting the sites to anybody. If it is proved that I have taken any site, I will retire from public life,” he challenged.

Mr. Gowda said he will demand for the cancellation of the sites during the MUDA meeting and re-allotment of sites only in genuine cases under the 50:50 scheme.