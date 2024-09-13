MUDA ‘scam’: Senior leaders ask CM not to quit

Even as the Karnataka High Court reserved its judgment on the alleged MUDA scam, senior Congress leaders, including Ministers, have asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to resign in the event of an adverse verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, and M.B. Patil, and R.V. Deshpande and Basavaraja Rayaraddi, MLAs, on Friday held a breakfast meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence and discussed the political developments in the State.

During the meeting, the Ministers and the legislators appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah not to step down as Chief Minister if the court ruling went against him, sources in the government told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister also told the Ministers to focus on improving the quality of administration so that Karnataka got back the image of a better governed State in the country.

The Ministers discussed various developments during the hour-long meeting, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.