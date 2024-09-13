ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA ‘scam’: Senior leaders ask CM not to quit

Published - September 13, 2024 10:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Karnataka High Court reserved its judgment on the alleged MUDA scam, senior Congress leaders, including Ministers, have asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to resign in the event of an adverse verdict.

Ministers G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, and M.B. Patil, and R.V. Deshpande and Basavaraja Rayaraddi, MLAs, on Friday held a breakfast meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence and discussed the political developments in the State.

During the meeting, the Ministers and the legislators appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah not to step down as Chief Minister if the court ruling went against him, sources in the government told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister also told the Ministers to focus on improving the quality of administration so that Karnataka got back the image of a better governed State in the country.

The Ministers discussed various developments during the hour-long meeting, the sources added.

