GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MUDA ‘scam’: Senior leaders ask CM not to quit

Published - September 13, 2024 10:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Karnataka High Court reserved its judgment on the alleged MUDA scam, senior Congress leaders, including Ministers, have asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to resign in the event of an adverse verdict.

Ministers G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, and M.B. Patil, and R.V. Deshpande and Basavaraja Rayaraddi, MLAs, on Friday held a breakfast meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence and discussed the political developments in the State.

During the meeting, the Ministers and the legislators appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah not to step down as Chief Minister if the court ruling went against him, sources in the government told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister also told the Ministers to focus on improving the quality of administration so that Karnataka got back the image of a better governed State in the country.

The Ministers discussed various developments during the hour-long meeting, the sources added.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.