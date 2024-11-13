MUDA ‘scam’: Raichur MP Kumar Naik, CM’s PA questioned by ED

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam on Wednesday.

Congress MP for Raichur G. Kumar Naik, who served as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru earlier, C.T. Kumar, a private PA to Mr. Siddaramaiah, and former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar were questioned at the ED office here on Wednesday for several hours. Their statements were recorded in the case.

The ED had earlier raided Mr. Dinesh Kumar’s residence. He was not there at his house during the raid. But he appeared before the agency for questioning last week. He was questioned again on Wednesday.

Signed by PA

Sources said the PA to Mr. Siddaramaiah was called in for questioning as the application by the Chief Minister’s wife, Parvathi, to MUDA, applying for a khata to be made in her name for the 14 alternative sites allotted to her, was signed by him. The allotment of these 14 sites by MUDA in lieu of 3.16 acres of land, that was allegedly developed by MUDA without an acquisition process, is the bone of contention in the case.

Mr. Naik, was the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district and approved the alienation of the said 3.16 acres of land for non-agricultural purposes in 2005 in his capacity as the DC. Sources said he was questioned on this process, whether he did a spot inspection of the said land and on what basis was the alienation approved.

The Lokayukta police, also probing the case, had questioned Mr. Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the allotment of these 14 sites to his wife, on November 6.

