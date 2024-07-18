MUDA scam: NGO demands CBI probe, want reports on land encroachments made public

NGOs in the city have sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

They have also called for the T.N. Vijay Bhaskar Committee report on land encroachment in Mysuru to be made public to get to the roots of various irregularities taking place in MUDA.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday Bhamy V. Shenoy of the MPG and representatives of Clean Mysuru Foundation, said that any government sincerely interested in fighting corruption in MUDA would have unearthed the “deeply buried” report of Mr. Vijay Bhaskar which had supposedly exposed the corrupt land grabbing by al the political party leaders.

“Though the MGP tried to get a copy of the report under RTI, it failed and it was high time that the Government shared the report and took action to reclaim the land grabbed by the encroachers,” said Mr. Shenoy.

The MGP and Clean Mysuru Foundation also called for prosecuting those misusing sites meant for providing civic amenities.

Stating that the MUDA had failed to discharge its duties towards the public, the NGOs called for winding down the operations of MUDA. With the 74th amendment of the Constitution which redefined the role and functions of the urban local bodies, Mysuru City Corporation is responsible for many of the functions of the MUDA. Hence it would be in the fitness of things to replace MUDA with an organisation or government body committed to meet the housing requirements of the poor, said the NGOs.

It was alleged that the MUDA had not only failed to serve the poor but had become an institution to support the well-connected leaders to grab land, said the NGOs. In case the MUDA cannot be shut down then it needs to be restructured to serve the public interest, said the MGP and Clean Mysuru Foundation.

The NGOs also called for clearing all encroachment along the rajakaluve and Poornaiah Canal.