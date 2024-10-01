MUDA scam: Lokayukta police conducts site inspection at Kesare

The Lokayukta police which has been directed to investigate the alleged MUDA scam pertaining to irregularities in site allotment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, on Tuesday visited Kesare and conducted a site inspection.

The Lokayukta police had registered an FIR on Friday in which Mr. Siddaramaiah was named A1 and Ms. Parvathi, A2.

Nearly a dozen personnel drawn from Lokayukta, a team of surveyors and MUDA officials along with activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is the complainant — visited survey number 464 at Kesare where 3.16 acres of land was acquired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and gifted to Parvathi – all of whom are named in the FIR.

In 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy who is A3 in the case, executed a gift deed in favour of his sister Parvathi and this is the genesis of the alleged scam as the complainant has alleged that the entire exercise was illegal.

Mr. Krishna said the Lokayukta probe was proceeding in all seriousness and this is perhaps due to his petition in the High Court of Karnataka, to transfer the case to the CBI as the Lokayukta came under the purview of the State government and was amenable to be influenced.

The activist was summoned by the Lokayukta police to the office in connection with the case on Tuesday morning from where he was taken to the site at Kesare.

Mr. Krishna said he was prepared to furnish any documents pertaining to the case and expressed confidence of proving his allegations. The Lokayukta team was at Kesare till late in the afternoon. It will visit Vijayanagar where 14 sites were allotted to Ms. Parvathi in lieu of the 3.16 acres of land at Kesare that has become a contentious issue in the case, on Thursday.

A special court has directed the Lokayukta to complete the probe and submit the report within three months. T.J. Udesh, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, is the investigating officer, and has constituted multiple teams to probe the case.

The FIR has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, The Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, and Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011, among others as per the directions of the special court.

