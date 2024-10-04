MUDA scam: Lokayukta police conduct inspection of sites

The Lokayukta police on Friday conducted an inspection of the 14 sites allotted by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, at Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stages in Mysuru.

Though the sites were handed back to MUDA by Ms. Parvathi earlier this week, the Lokayukta police, who have begun an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites based on an FIR lodged by activist Snehamayi Krishna, visited the sites along with a team of officials from MUDA and surveyors.

Mr. Krishna was also asked by the Lokayukta police to present during the inspection of sites. Mr. Krishna told reporters that he expected the Lokayukta police to summon the accused after gathering all the evidence. “They have collected documents from MUDA and the tahsildar’s office. More documents may have to be collected,” he said.

He said he appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Bengaluru on Thursday in response to the summons and submitted to them the details they had sought.

Apart from submitting the documents running up to 500 pages pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to the Chief Minister’s wife, Mr. Krishna said he had submitted details about himself and his family’s profile, income, and bank accounts as sought by the ED. However, most of the documents were in Kannada and the ED officials have made a note of them.

Mr. Krishna said he had informed the ED about alleged “illegal cash transactions” and claimed that “bribes” worth crores of rupees had been obtained in the form of sites through “settlement deeds”.