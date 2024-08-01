MUDA ‘scam’: Karnataka Cabinet resolves to advise Governor withdraw show cause notice served to Siddaramaiah, dismiss complaint

The Karnataka Cabinet on August 1 resolved to advise Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withdraw the show cause notice served to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam and dismiss the complaint filed against him by an RTI activist.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who presided over the Cabinet meeting on August 1, told the reporters that the Council of Ministers had a detailed discussion on the show cause notice and its legal implications. He said that Governor had served the notice “in a hurry” on the same day as the RTI activists T.J. Abraham’s complaint to his office.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the Centre was using the Governor to destabilise a democratically elected government in Karnataka. He termed the move by Governor as “murder of Constitution and democracy”.

Strongly defending the Chief Minister, he said the opposition was indulging in politics over an issue that had no illegality involving Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Shivakumar accused that similar petitions seeking sanction of prosecution against former BJP Ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G. Janardhan Reddy have been pending since 2021. However, the Governor was in a hurry to issue a show cause notice to the Chief Minister on the same day he received complaint from Mr. Abraham, he said.

“We are confident that Governor is sensible and will make a calm and calculated move in this issue. He is a wise man and we hope he will abide by the advice of the Council of Ministers,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said that the Chief Minister stayed away from the Cabinet meeting to uphold the ethics and tradition. “He stayed away from meeting so that there is no bias,” Mr. Patil said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister hosted a breakfast meeting for his ministerial colleagues at Cauvery, his official residence in Bengaluru, ahead of the Cabinet meeting on August 1.

In a show of strength, all Ministers, including Mr. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, attended the breakfast meeting.

In the meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah apparently discussed the notice issued by the Governor and briefed them about his discussions with the central leaders of the party. Mr Siddaramaiah had also asked Mr. Shivakumar to preside over the Cabinet meeting.

The MUDA had allotted 14 sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in lieu of land that was acquired from her “illegally”. It is learnt that legal advisers of the Congress government have consulted legal experts in Delhi to prepare a strategy and a reply to the Governor’s notice.

The Governor’s move comes after a delegation of BJP legislators met the Governor on July 25 and submitted to him a memorandum demanding transfer of the MUDA case to CBI for a probe and resignation of the Chief Minister, and advocate-activist T.J. Abraham has also complained to the Governor on the MUDA matter.