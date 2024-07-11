MUDA ‘scam’: JD(S) MLA warns of legal action for false accusations

While demanding a CBI probe into the allegations of irregularities in the allotment of sites by the MUDA, former minister and JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Thursday warned of legal action against those falsely accusing him as a “beneficiary” in the alleged scam.

Without taking the names of anyone, the MLA warned of dragging them to court if they continued to make baseless allegations against him in connection with the alleged allotment of sites.

“I am not like others (perhaps referring to other elected representatives). I don’t have any commercial properties, petrol bunks, or choultries in Mysuru. I have a clean political career. I am being accused of getting many sites allotted in my name from the MUDA. I have been hearing such allegations. I had kept quiet all these days but now I am going to lodge a police complaint against them for the accusations,” he told a press conference here.

The MLA said he had sought complete details of the alleged irregularities from MUDA chairman K. Mari Gowda writing a letter to him on June 25 after coming to know about the alleged irregularities through the media. “Being the members of the MUDA, we had no information on the alleged irregularities and therefore sought details from the chairman within seven days from the date of receiving our letter. Even today, we haven’t been furnished with the details,” he stated.

Mr. Gowda said he, as a member of the MUDA, acted on the letter from MUDA chairman to the commissioner in which he had asked for suspending the allotment of incentive sites to the land losers citing a violation of the norms.

To questions on why the MLAs who are members of MUDA were silent when the alleged scam was happening, Mr. Gowda said they were not aware of the illegality and blamed the officials for the mess. “We came to know about the irregularities later and immediately demanded details. Who is supposed to verify whether the documents were genuine or not? Is it the job of an MLA?” he asked.

