Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has indicated that the JD(S) would not support the proposed Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra of the BJP to highlight the alleged scam in allotment of MUDA sites. He questioned the need for a padayatra at this juncture.

This has exposed the differences between BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) over handling the issue of alleged irregularities in allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The JD(S) leader’s outbursts in New Delhi on July 31 drew attention to the rift between the NDA partners over the organisation of the padayatra.

“Why should we extend support to the padayatra if they are not taking us into confidence and treating us in the right way? The padayatra passes through our stronghold,” the Union Minister told mediapersons in Delhi on July 31. “We will be together during elections. However, what will we achieve with this kind of programme?”

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comments came a day after the core committee of the Janata Dal (Secular) expressed reservation about supporting the padayatra in the light of rains, sowing season, lack of preparation, inability of Mr. Kumaraswamy to participate in the padayatra and the internal rift within the BJP over the programme.

The padayatra was planned for launch on August 3 after the BJP and JD(S) were denied permission to raise the issue in both houses of the legislature during the recently concluded monsoon session.

The JD(S) has been cagey about going ahead with an ‘ill-planned padayatra’ that could reflect badly on its popularity in the Vokkaliga-dominated Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts where it is facing a challenge from KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The Union Minister said, “This is not the right time. The rain and flood damage in north Karnataka has rendered many people homeless. The party has taken a decision considering what would people feel if we go ahead with the padayatra. This is a time when we have to respond to the plight of the people. I do not know who will appreciate us if we go on a 10-day padayatra at this juncture.”

HDK targets former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda

Claiming that he was hurt by the way in which BJP leaders has treated him, Mr. Kumaraswamy particularly targetted former BJP legislator of Hassan Preetham Gowda. The Minister accused Mr. Gowda of being the ‘kingpin in the distribution of pen drives’ that contained clips of the alleged sexual abuse by former JD(S) MP from Hassan and his nephew Prajwal Revanna. The alleged sex scandal led to the arrest of Prajwal Revanna.

“Whom have they (BJP leaders) appointed as head of the padayatra? Who is that Preetham Gowda? He is the one who tried to destroy the family of (former Prime Minister) H.D. Devegowda,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said. “He called for a meeting, and I was also invited. There is a limit to my tolerance. Who was responsible for the distribution of pen drives on the streets of Hassan? They invite a person who has poisoned our family, and want to make me sit next to him. Don’t they (BJP leaders) know what has happened in Hassan?”