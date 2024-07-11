MUDA ‘scam’: GTD demands CM’s resignation

Former Minister and Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged Valmiki Corporation Scam and the alleged MUDA Scam. The MLA demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities into the allotment of sites by the MUDA.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said Mr. Siddaramaiah, facing allegations over the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife, must resign and make way for an impartial probe into the alleged MUDA scam. “Who is responsible for the alleged financial scam in the Valmiki Corporation? The ED and CBI have taken over the probe into the alleged scam at Valmiki Corporation,” the MLA said, accusing the Finance Department of the alleged lapses in the case.

“Let the Chief Minister come clean on the charges he was facing in connection with the allotment of sites to his wife for the land acquired by the MUDA. When former Chief Minister, late Ramakrishna Hegde, and late S. Bangarappa faced allegations, they had put in their papers. I also demand Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign and face the probe. He can take back the Chief Minister’s post after coming clean on the charges,” he demanded.

On the demand for dissolving the MUDA Board over the alleged allotment of sites, the MLA squarely blamed the officials for the MUDA mess and countered the allegations that the MLAs who are the members of the MUDA Board did nothing for preventing the scam.

“You cannot blame the MLAs since whatever documents the officials put forth in the MUDA meetings for approval had been passed. It’s the job of the officials to check the authenticity of the documents and not the MLAs or the members,” he argued.

The alleged irregularities in MUDA prospered in the last three months, he charged, blaming the Congress government.