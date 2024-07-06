MUDA scam: Farmers meet governor, seek judicial probe

A delegation of the Federation of State Farmers’ Associations and State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, Mysuru on Saturday met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru and urged him to take steps for initiating a judicial inquiry into the alleged MUDA scam in Mysuru.

The delegation led by association president Kurubur Shanthkumar met the Governor and sought his intervention in conducting an impartial probe into the alleged scam while accusing the alleged role of some politicians belonging to different parties in the alleged scam.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Mr. Shanthkumar said the State government has constituted a committee to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA. While announcing the probe, the government transferred the MUDA Commissioner, who had come under the scanner, without taking any action against him.

“Speculations are rife and doubts are being expressed here following the scam on the alleged role of some ruling party leaders and the Opposition party leaders in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites, and there have been beneficiaries belonging to various political parties,” he charged.

“Under this situation, how is it possible to have an impartial inquiry by a committee that is under the control of the State government,” he asked.

He, therefore, urged the Governor to take appropriate steps for conducting a judicial probe into the alleged scam as he claimed that there has been an alleged gross violation of norms in the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme and alternative sites.

“Despite the diktat of the undersecretary of the urban development department in 2021 and 2023 for halting the allotment of sites under a 50:50 ratio till the detailed project report was prepared, the MUDA went ahead with the allotment. The Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru (who was transferred on Friday) had also sought an inquiry into allotments under the scheme,” Mr. Shanthkumar said in his letter to the Governor, explaining the need for a judicial probe into the alleged MUDA scam.

