MUDA scam exposed by those eyeing CM post: Kumaraswamy

Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday claimed that the alleged MUDA scam in Mysuru has been exposed by “those who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post.”

Obliquely referring to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar without taking his name, Mr Kumaraswamy, while interacting with media persons during his visit to Chamundi Hills here, asked: “Why has the alleged scam been exposed now? People ambitious to get the Chief Minister’s post are behind it. They have started the MUDA factory after stopping the CD factory to target their opponents.”

He claimed, “Some Congress leaders are behind the unmasking of the alleged irregularities. The Chief Minister, who is demanding compensation of ₹62 crore from MUDA for the loss of land, should strive to ensure compensation to farmers who have lost their lands... Land of the poor and farmers are acquired overnight, putting them in distress. No compensation is paid.”

Responding to the allegation, Mr. Shivakumar lashed out at Mr. Kumaraswamy for making baseless allegations. Speaking to reporters, he said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegations that I have a hand in the MUDA scam is baseless. He has lost his mental balance and he needs treatment.”

