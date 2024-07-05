GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA scam exposed by those eyeing CM post: Kumaraswamy

He hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for demanding ₹62 crore compensation for the land acquired by MUDA

Published - July 05, 2024 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday claimed that the alleged MUDA scam in Mysuru has been exposed by “those who are eyeing the Chief Minister’s post.”

Obliquely referring to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar without taking his name, Mr Kumaraswamy, while interacting with media persons during his visit to Chamundi Hills here, asked: “Why has the alleged scam been exposed now? People ambitious to get the Chief Minister’s post are behind it. They have started the MUDA factory after stopping the CD factory to target their opponents.”

Responding to a volley of questions on the scam, he claimed: “Some Congress leaders are behind the unmasking of the alleged irregularities. I also have information on how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife got the land (that was acquired by MUDA). The Chief Minister, who is demanding compensation of ₹62 crore from MUDA for the loss of land, should also strive to ensure compensation to farmers who have lost their lands... Land of the poor and farmers are acquired overnight, putting them in distress. No compensation is paid to them.”

